BBGIRLS, formerly known as Brave Girls, are celebrating their 1 year anniversary since their massive rebranding. Even though they have changed the name to start a fresh journey, the legacy of Brave Girls will always linger. Formed in 2011 by Brave Entertainment, founded by renowned producer Brave Brothers, the group went through struggles and changes throughout their career.

Celebrating their first anniversary under their new name, BBGIRLS’ journey from a contending K-pop group to a viral sensation and subsequent rebranding is nothing short of inspirational.

Multiple lineup changes

Brave Girls went through extreme lineup changes throughout the years they have been in the industry. The removal or addition of a member in a group can be quite tough, as it disturbs the equilibrium and routine. Nevertheless, the group survived the changes and kept going year after year, accommodating themselves constantly.

The original lineup, consisting of Eunyoung, Seoah, Yejin, Yoojin, and Hyeran, debuted in 2011 and lasted until 2013, releasing tracks such as Do You Know and Easily. Following the departure of some members, the second lineup included Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, Yoojin, Yuna, Hyeran, and Hayun, releasing hits like Deepened and High Heels.

Finally, the fourth lineup from January 13, 2017, to March 18, 2019, saw Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, Yuna, Hyeran, and Hayun come together, producing the viral sensation Rollin'. This lineup persisted until their viral breakthrough, setting the stage for their future success.

This lineup persisted until members Hayun and Hyeran stopped promotions and Brave Brothers confirmed their departure, leaving the group to continue as in the current four-member lineup with Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna.

The Viral Success of Rollin'

In early 2021, four years after its initial release, Rollin' suddenly went viral in the K-pop community. The video of Brave Girls performing the song at a military event went viral on YouTube, which gained traction from fans. The video showcased the group's infectious energy and stage presence, alongside humorous and supportive comments from military personnel who had attended their performances.



This viral moment turned the tide for Brave Girls. The song rapidly climbed the local music charts, reaching the number-one spot on various streaming platforms. The group's sudden resurgence was dubbed the "Reverse Run," a term used in K-pop to describe older songs gaining popularity long after their release. The members, who had once considered disbanding, found themselves back in the spotlight, performing on major music shows and receiving numerous awards.

With the newfound fame, other songs from the group also gained traction, such as We Ride, High Heels, and more. The group went on to release the repackaged version of their fifth EP After 'We Ride' and in 2022 they made their comeback with their sixth extended play Thank You.

Transition to BBGIRLS

With their newfound fame, the members of Brave Girls faced the expiration of their contracts with Brave Entertainment in early 2023. The group announced the release of a new single, Goodbye, which led to further speculations. Later, it was confirmed by Brave Entertainment that the members would be departing from the company, and on the same day, the song was released.

In April 2023, Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna signed with Warner Music Korea, marking a new chapter in their careers. As part of their rebranding, they adopted the name BBGIRLS.

The rebranding to BBGIRLS was more than just a name change; it represented a strategic move to refresh their image and expand their musical horizons under new management. Warner Music Korea provided the group with new opportunities and resources to further their careers and connect with a broader audience. In the same year, the group released their first single album, titled One More Time, under the new name.

BB GIRLS Company

However, in 2024, it was announced that BBGIRLS’ contract with Warner Music Korea came to an end after a year under the company. Group member Youjoung decided to not renew the contract and will be leaving the group. However, the remaining members decided to function as a trio under the newly formed label, BBGIRLS Company.

In conclusion, the journey of BBGIRLS from Brave Girls showcases the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. Celebrating their first anniversary as BBGIRLS, the group stands as a shining example of perseverance and hard work.