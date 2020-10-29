BE: BTS’ Jungkook says he exists to perform for fans; Jin talks about taking a break in Dear ARMY postcards

BTS members Jungkook and Jin recently shared their own Dear ARMY postcards, which created a storm on Twitter following their release. See them below, with the best responses.

BTS has announced their upcoming album BE and since the announcement, the members have been teasing the release on various occasions. Over the past week, they took over BTS' Instagram handle to showcase the BE filter on the platform. Now, Namjoon, Mochi and Taehyung penned postcards for addressing the ARMY. Dubbed as "Dear ARMY", each member poured their hearts in the open letters and requested the fandom to write back to them.

In the postcard written by Jin and Jungkook from the popular group, the Dynamite singers as fans about their favourite BTS memories and what happiness means to them. In Jungkook’s postcard, he wrote: “I realised once again during our concert that singing and dancing in front of the ARMY is the reason I exist. Dear ARMY, what would BTS be remembered by in your life?”

#TO_BTS @BTS_twt #to_jungkook you will be remember as the coolest person.The person who bring the smile on my face whenever I see him.A person with cute bunny smile.The person who says I'm not baby but from inside he's the biggest baby ever.the person who was always there for me pic.twitter.com/n7zTEWjKj0

As soon as Jungkook's postcard went live, ARMY flooded the tweet with responses. One said: "#TO_BTS @BTS_twt #to_jungkook you will be remembered as the coolest person. The person who brings the smile on my face whenever I see him.A person with a cute bunny smile.The person who says I'm not baby but from inside he's the biggest baby ever.the person who was always there for me"

On the other hand, Jin’s postcard also posed a pertinent question for the ARMY, as he wrote: “After working hard I’m now taking a break not really by our own choosing, but then I feel like I’m in tip-top shape. Dear ARMY, don’t forget to take a break, even if you’re busy. Q. What’s your happiest moment? ”

Dear JK,

BTS will be remembered as the best decision in my life and the sole reason why I am alive today. Dear Jin Oppa,

My happiest moment is seeing you 7 people happy and healthy wherever you are....Love you always. pic.twitter.com/3XH5rU2jBo

#TO_Jin #TO_BTS I spend my break time with you Jin my WWH. I feel most happiest person in this world when I'm with BTS.i watch vlive run bts weverse every thing listen your songs and ofcourse I'm happy when I talking with my bff and spend time with my mompic.twitter.com/nE9HLLJe4j

To which fans replied: “Dear Jin Oppa, my happiest moment is seeing you 7 people happy and healthy wherever you are...Love you always,” while another one said: “#TO_Jin #TO_BTS I spend my break time with you Jin my WWH. I feel the happiest person in this world when I'm with BTS. I watch live-run BTS Weverse everything listens to your songs and of course, I'm happy when I talking with my BFF and spend time with my mom.”

ALSO READ: BE: BTS' V confesses feeling stuck while making music; RM, Jimin talk about happy times in Dear ARMY postcards

