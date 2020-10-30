BE: BTS’ Suga reveals the new hobby; j hope quizzes fans on what brings them comfort in Dear ARMY postcards

BTS members Suga and j-hope recently shared their own Dear ARMY postcards, which created a storm on Twitter following their release. See them below, with the best responses.

BTS has announced their upcoming album BE and since the announcement, the members have been teasing the release on various occasions. Over the past week, they took over BTS' Instagram handle to showcase the BE filter on the platform. Previously, Namjoon, Mochi, Taehyung, Jin and Jungkook have all penned postcards for addressing the ARMY, and now Suga and j-hope are joining the postcard clan. Dubbed as "Dear ARMY", each member poured their hearts in the open letters and requested the fandom to write back to them.

In the postcard written by Suga and j-hope from the popular group, the Dynamite singers asked fans about their what BTS means to them and what personally brings them comfort. In his postcard, Suga wrote: “I’m into playing the guitar lately. All my worries go away when I’m playing the guitar! Dear ARMY, what does BTS mean to you?”

To which fans promptly replied: “BTS means everything to me ,my role models , my forever friends,my doctor who heals me through their music,my teacher who inspires me to be better me and to love myself. Thank you for being my everything. Love you BTS” One also said: “What does BTS mean to me? Omg, such a simple yet difficult question to answer. Whenever I think of BTS it’s just pure love and I don’t think I’ll able to express it in words fully. BTS has helped me to help myself, to love myself and for that I’ll always be thankful to them.”

On the other hand, j-hope’s postcard also posed a pertinent question for the ARMY, as he wrote: “We could only come this far thanks to all of you! Thank you for always being by our side. And...We miss you so much!! Dear ARMY, what are the words that comfort you the most?”

To which fans replied: “for me one and only BTS is the word that comfort me most in this world.thanks to you guys every bad time difficult situation BTS always comfort me and all armys. Love u.” One also said: “#TO_BTS your music comforts me the most There's some kind of magic in ur music it heals every pain I loVe you ”

