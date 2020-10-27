BE: BTS' V confesses feeling stuck while making music; RM, Jimin talk about happy times in Dear ARMY postcards

Ahead of the release of their album BE, BTS members RM, Jimin and V write postcards addressing to the fandom, ARMY, where they poured their hearts out.

Give us a moment to bring our vulnerable hearts to a state of calm. We blame BTS leader RM and singers Jimin and V for our emotional state of mind. Okay, let us give you a little more context here. You already know that BTS has announced their upcoming album BE. Since the announcement, the members have been teasing the release on various occasions. Over the weekend, they took over BTS' Instagram handle to showcase the BE filter on the platform.

Now, Namjoon, Mochi and Taehyung penned postcards for addressing the ARMY. Dubbed as "Dear ARMY", each member poured their hearts in the open letters and requested the fandom to write back to them. In the postcard written by TaeTae, the Winter Bear singer revealed he has felt stuck while working on his music. However, the fandom has helped him overcome the speedbump. "There were moments while working on my music when I felt stuck. I went to see ARMY every time that happened. Dear ARMY, when do you feel the happiest? What are some moments that make you go, “I’m so happy right now”? (Other than our songs) :)" his letter reads, penned against a purple-pink twilight sky background.

ChimChim penned his note on a cloudy sky with the illusion of the sun rising. His note read, "I miss everyone who loves me just the way I am, so much. Dear ARMY, what makes you the happiest in your everyday lives, and when you’re by our side?" Joonie's words were penned on a landscape with snowcapped trees and the winter mist covering the view. He wrote, "The happiest moment for me is not something grandiose but the moments when I open my eyes in the morning to the beautiful sky, when I smell the winter and when I’m on my bike and the breeze feels nice. Dear ARMY, when do you feel happy in your everyday lives?"

A few fans shared the postcards on Twitter. Check out one of them below:

