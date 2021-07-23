Be Melodramatic actor Han Joon Woo confirmed to join Lee Min Ho starrer 'Pachinko'

Lee Min Ho starrer 'Pachinko' seems like an elusive bird to us! The Apple TV+series adapted from author Min Jin Lee's epic-historical fictional novel of the same, is an eight-episode short drama series, which is expected to air sometime end of this year or next year. We call 'Pachinko' elusive for everything about it has remained so hush-hush and confidential, that we are curious to unearth more details about the upcoming drama.

However, we have a fresh update on the casting. Actor Han Joon Woo, known for his work in dramas like 'Be Melodramatic', 'My Unfamiliar Family' and 'Into the Ring' will be joining Pachinko. He has been roped in to play the role of Joseph, a hard-working factory worker who lives in Ikaino, Osaka where most Koreans live. He is the sole earning member of his family. This will mark his second collaboration with actor Lee Min Ho, with whom he worked on the film 'Gangnam Blues' or 'Gangnam 1970'; Lee Min Ho's big-screen outing! We are really excited!

Meanwhile, Pachinko is an eight-episode Apple TV+ series that began filming last October. It tells the story of ethnic Koreans in Japan, known as Zainichi Koreans, who face severe discrimination. The star-studded cast includes Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Jung Eun-Chae and Oscar-winning actress, Youn Yuh Jung. There is no official release date yet, but fans can watch the series on Apple TV+ once it airs.

