‘Be Melodramatic’ star Chun Woo Hee to make a comeback after 3 years with tvN’s new drama?

On February 10th, an official from H& Entertainment's announced, "Chun Woo Hee received an offer to appear in tvN's new drama 'Beneficial Fraud' and is considering it." 'Beneficial Fraud' is a work that won an honorable mention in Studio Dragon's 2nd Drama Script Competition. Chun Woo Hee appeared in the JTBC drama 'Be Melodramatic' in 2019. After three years, she may return to the acting world, leaving the fans ready.

Chun Woo Hee is a South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in 2004, but first drew attention with her supporting role as a rebellious teenager in the 2011 box-office hit Sunny. In 2014, Chun received critical acclaim for her leading role as the title character in ‘Han Gong Ju’, a coming-of-age indie about a traumatized young woman trying to move on with her life after a tragedy. Her other notable films include ‘The Piper’ (2015), ‘The Beauty Inside’ (2015), ‘Love, Lies’ (2016) and ‘The Wailing’ (2016).

Chun Woo Hee also returned to the big screen after 3 years with the award winning film ‘Waiting for Rain’ featuring Kang Ha Neul, Im Joo Hwan, Kim Sung Kyun and more. The story is about a man and a woman who miss each other but cannot meet. Young Ho, a young man who took several tries to get into college, doesn’t have any special goals in life, and starts exchanging letters with someone.

