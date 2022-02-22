‘Be Together’ becomes BTOB’s first album to debut at THIS rank on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart

On February 21 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), South Korean boy group BTOB dropped their long-awaited third studio album ‘Be Together’, along with a heartwarming music video for the title track, ‘The Song’. Shortly after its release, the album has debuted at number 1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart. With this, ‘Be Together’ becomes BTOB’s first album to rank at number 1 on the chart.

Additionally, ‘Be Together’ has also reached number one on the iTunes album charts in 16 countries (at the time of writing), including the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brazil, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and more. The album also entered the top 10 in the US and Japan, and debuted at number 20 on the European iTunes album chart.

Not only internationally, but BTOB’s full group comeback is also doing immensely well in South Korea, with the title track ‘The Song’ debuting at number 1 on the Bugs Realtime Chart, and other b-side tracks dominating top spots on the chart. ‘The Song’ also debuted at number 2 on the MelOn 5 Minute Chart, and at number 4 on the MelOn Realtime Chart.

‘Be Together’ is BTOB’s first group comeback in three years and eight months, since their 11th mini album ‘This Is Us’ in June 2018. The group’s special 10th anniversary release, ‘Be Together’ comprises a total of thirteen tracks, including ‘The Song’, an intro, an interlude, and an outro. Out of these thirteen tracks, BTOB’s Hyunsik participated in writing and composing a total of eight songs, while fellow member Minhyuk has his name on five tracks in ‘Be Together’.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun to feature in American pop singer Salem Ilese’s new single ‘PS5’