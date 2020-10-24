  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BE: V confesses hilarious last thought he had; Jimin reveals THIS BTS song makes him feel most like himself

Ahead of their album BE's release next month, BTS dropped a new Instagram filter while Jimin and V answered quirky questions asked to them whilst posing for handsome, smart selfies.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: October 24, 2020 11:55 am
BTS' Jimin revealed that Filter makes him feel the most himselfBE: V confesses hilarious last thought he had; Jimin reveals THIS BTS song makes him feel most like himself
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last month, BTS finally unveiled some very important details about their upcoming album post the massive success of their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7 and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite. Titled BE, the album will contain the most "BTS-esque" music yet while their latest story commences with the declaration that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

Besides teasing BTS ARMY with a kickass concept photo which commenced the decoding game, BTS has launched a new Instagram filter designated for their highly-awaited album. Using the new filter, Jimin and V even answered some quirky questions. "What was the last thought you had," Taheyung was asked to which TaeTae cutely replied, "I want to eat a plum." while looking handsome in a Maison Margiela swimming pool jumper, via fellow ARMY member @bts_stylish. On the other hand, ChimChim was asked, "Which BTS song makes you feel the most "you"," to which ChimChim picked his MOTS: 7 solo track Filter while looking smart in an Acne Studios' blue melange Kimbal summer mix sweater.

Check out BTS' Jimin and V using the epic BE Instagram filter below:

 

We adore these boys and how!

Are you excited for BTS' album BE to release next month? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: BTS member V aka Taehyung gifts his kid co star from Inner Child act a giant teddy bear named TaeTae

Meanwhile, Big Hit had shared in a statement that BE was the most special album for BTS which was carefully crafted by the septet and asked ARMY's love and interest in BE. BE drops on November 20.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :BTS' Instagram

You may like these
BTS Week on Fallon: Septet talks about Grammys, Dynamite and BE; Jimin and V recall high school days together
PHOTOS: BTS member V aka Taehyung gifts his kid co star from Inner Child act a giant teddy bear named TaeTae
Run BTS Ep 112: Suga has an epic reaction to V's attempt at hugging; Jungkook throws a hilarious fit at RM
BTS singer V's little co star from Map of the Soul ON:E's Inner Child act gushes about Taehyung and Jimin
BTS ARMY finally solves the mystery behind why V aka Taehyung adorned school uniform in a 2019 photo tweet
BTS: RM aka Namjoon treats BTS ARMY with an adorable 'sleepy' Jimin snap to wish ChimChim on his 25th birthday
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement