BE: V confesses hilarious last thought he had; Jimin reveals THIS BTS song makes him feel most like himself

Ahead of their album BE's release next month, BTS dropped a new Instagram filter while Jimin and V answered quirky questions asked to them whilst posing for handsome, smart selfies.

Last month, BTS finally unveiled some very important details about their upcoming album post the massive success of their Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7 and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite. Titled BE, the album will contain the most "BTS-esque" music yet while their latest story commences with the declaration that "even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

Besides teasing BTS ARMY with a kickass concept photo which commenced the decoding game, BTS has launched a new Instagram filter designated for their highly-awaited album. Using the new filter, Jimin and V even answered some quirky questions. "What was the last thought you had," Taheyung was asked to which TaeTae cutely replied, "I want to eat a plum." while looking handsome in a Maison Margiela swimming pool jumper, via fellow ARMY member @bts_stylish. On the other hand, ChimChim was asked, "Which BTS song makes you feel the most "you"," to which ChimChim picked his MOTS: 7 solo track Filter while looking smart in an Acne Studios' blue melange Kimbal summer mix sweater.

Check out BTS' Jimin and V using the epic BE Instagram filter below:

We adore these boys and how!

Are you excited for BTS' album BE to release next month? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Big Hit had shared in a statement that BE was the most special album for BTS which was carefully crafted by the septet and asked ARMY's love and interest in BE. BE drops on November 20.

