The Beatles’ Paul McCartney confesses to being a BTS fan: I couldn’t sing one of their songs, but I like them’

The Beatles member Paul McCartney recently shared his thought on South Korean band BTS and confessed that he liked the band, the iconic singer even compared BTS to The Beatles.

Paul McCartney recently mentioned BTS and compared them to The Beatles in a recent podcast! Earlier this week, Paul McCartney appeared as a guest on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ podcast SmartLess. Whereat one point, when asked whether there were any current pop acts that he listens to because of “that true artistry” that The Beatles also had back in the day, the legendary musician immediately named BTS as the first artist that came to mind.

Paul McCartney explained, “For me, it’s not really because of the music like it is for the fans, but for me, it’s [about] just seeing some young kids go through what we went through. BTS— Korean guys. I like watching them and seeing what’s going on. I think they’re good.” “I couldn’t sing one of their songs,” he added, “but I like them.”

If you missed it, earlier this year, BTS became the first group since The Beatles to top the Billboard 200 with four different albums in just one year and nine months. Last year, they paid homage to the iconic British band in a fun performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In May, BTS paid homage to The Beatles by performing their song Boy With Luv. Stephen Colbert introduced BTS in the way The Beatles was presented when they made their first U.S. television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. The BTS members individually introduced themselves, and Stephen Colbert added that they are all also known by their nicknames “the cute one.”

