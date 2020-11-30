  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney confesses to being a BTS fan: I couldn’t sing one of their songs, but I like them’

The Beatles member Paul McCartney recently shared his thought on South Korean band BTS and confessed that he liked the band, the iconic singer even compared BTS to The Beatles.
4432 reads Mumbai
The Beatles’ Paul McCartney confesses to being a BTS fanThe Beatles’ Paul McCartney confesses to being a BTS fan: I couldn’t sing one of their songs, but I like them’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Paul McCartney recently mentioned BTS and compared them to The Beatles in a recent podcast! Earlier this week, Paul McCartney appeared as a guest on Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes’ podcast SmartLess. Whereat one point, when asked whether there were any current pop acts that he listens to because of “that true artistry” that The Beatles also had back in the day, the legendary musician immediately named BTS as the first artist that came to mind.

 

Paul McCartney explained, “For me, it’s not really because of the music like it is for the fans, but for me, it’s [about] just seeing some young kids go through what we went through. BTS— Korean guys. I like watching them and seeing what’s going on. I think they’re good.” “I couldn’t sing one of their songs,” he added, “but I like them.”

 

If you missed it, earlier this year, BTS became the first group since The Beatles to top the Billboard 200 with four different albums in just one year and nine months. Last year, they paid homage to the iconic British band in a fun performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In May, BTS paid homage to The Beatles by performing their song Boy With Luv. Stephen Colbert introduced BTS in the way The Beatles was presented when they made their first U.S. television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. The BTS members individually introduced themselves, and Stephen Colbert added that they are all also known by their nicknames “the cute one.”

 

ALSO READ: BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung sets social media on FIRE with his jaw droppingly stylish vcut photos

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Getty Images, SmartLess

You may like these
Korean Newsmakers of the Week: AAA 2020 winners, BTS receives Grammy 2021 nod & COVID 19 impacts K dramas
BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung sets social media on FIRE with his jaw droppingly stylish vcut photos
Asia Artist Awards 2020: BTS thanks ARMY, Bang Si Hyuk & Big Hit as Dynamite wins a Daesang; MAX thanks Suga
Asia Artist Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, GOT7, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi win big; BLACKPINK snubbed?
Dear Oppa: An ARMY member from India pens a sweet note congratulating BTS for their Grammys 2021 nomination
VIDEO: Alicia Keys surprises BTS with a mini cover of Life Goes On; Septet REACTS to the beautiful recreation