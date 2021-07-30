BEcause MV: Dreamcatcher members paint a pretty scary picture in this chilling comeback title track

It is finally here! Dreamcatcher has finally made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini-album, 'Summer Holiday'. This marks Dreamcatcher’s first comeback in six months since the release of their sixth mini-album 'Dystopia: Road to Utopia' in January. The talented and gorgeous seven-member group, known as 'The ‘Queens of Dark Concept’ painted a pretty, scary picture with 'BEcause', the title track of their comeback mini-album 'Summer Holiday'.

Written by Ollounder and LEEZ, 'BEcause' explores the idea of obsessive love and how it leads to toxicity between two people. The music video is quite reminiscent of the popular IU starter K-drama 'Hotel Del Luna' with a dark and mysterious vibe and people dressed in bold and stylish outfits. Like the drama, the MV opens in a hotel lobby and is filmed across a haunted amusement park. The girls look gorgeous and the music is catchy and upbeat and the melody is made up of pizzicato sounds. The lyrics are about knowing the reasons behind your actions are because you like someone and how your excessive love can bring about your downfall! The music video has Dreamcatcher's signature 'rock' and 'dark' feel all over it.

We personally love the lines "Turn blue, blue, your facial expression is like an ocean view. Show me that body movement more beautifully so I can feel it. BEcause I like you.” 'Summer Holiday' contains six unique and diverse tracks. The first track is titled 'Intro', followed by 'BEcause' which is also the title track. The third track on the tracklist is 'Airplane' and 'Whistle' is the fourth track! 'Alldaylong' is the fifth track and the final track titled, 'A Heart Of Sunflower' completes the discography for 'Summer Holiday'.

You can check out the spooky MV below:

