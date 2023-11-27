Because This Is My First Life, Summer Strike and more: Pick the best K-drama for introverts

An introvert is frequently described as an individual who enjoys solitary activities, finding peace by delving into their inner thoughts and ideas. Preferring the company of a select few, introverts are often reflective and self-aware, finding solace in their self-made islands. K-dramas have presented numerous poignant tales, exploring the beautiful minds of introverts through a range of scenarios, from slice-of-life storylines to heartwarming tales.

Best K-drama for introverts

Be it the cozy Because This Is My First Life which alongside its warm and comforting vibes also shares beautiful life lessons along the way or Summer Strike where both our leads are introverted making it peaceful, quiet and calming to watch. Introverts love their own time, because it gives them the energy to heal, to recharge post-socialising.

Introverts often find enjoyment in slice-of-life K-dramas like Yumi’s Cells or My Liberation Notes. The series, characterized by a charming and unhurried storyline, follows everyday events without introducing overly dramatic or disturbing elements. This slow but engaging pacing creates a comforting and healing viewing experience, making it especially appealing to introverted individuals who appreciate relatable and gentle narratives. Hence, with a variety of picks available, choose the best K-drama for introverts to watch from the poll below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat



ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun reunites with Yumi’s Cells co-stars Ahn Bo Hyun, GOT7’s Jinyoung; fans quiz about season 3