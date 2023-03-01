Becky G responds to the news of BTS’ J-Hope’s enlistment

Last week, the news of BTS’ J-Hope’s upcoming enlistment took the internet by storm. Fans flooded social media sites with messages of hope, warmth, and good wishes to the BTS member. Soon after the news, fans started tagging American singer and actress Becky G wanting to know what her response to the news was and whether or not she had spoken to J-Hope. Becky G finally responded to a netizen saying that she did speak to him and would have loved it if he could join her at the world-famous music and arts festival Coachella. She then continued to write that she was grateful to the artist and wished him well.

BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G

BTS’ rapper, dancer, and songwriter J-Hope is one of the most popular K-pop idols today. BTS’ popularity and contemporary cultural relevance have made them a common choice of collaboration for a lot of international artists. The latter set of artists include Nicki Minaj, Selena Gomez, Sia, Charli XCX and Becky G. Becky G is an American singer and actress who featured in a single produced by BTS’ J-Hope. According to J-Hope, the title for Chicken Noodle Soup was inspired by 2006 single by Webstar and Young B of the same name.

BTS’ J-Hope’s military enlistment

South Korean music label BigHit made an official announcement last week where they revealed that BTS’ rapper J-Hope has initiated the process of his enlistment. The news soon went viral and was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some wished the artist well, many were deeply disheartened to learn that they would now have to be without not one but two BTS members. After BTS' Jin, J-Hope will be the second BTS member to enlist in the military.

Every South Korean male, upon reaching the age of 18 becomes fit for his compulsory military service. The service however does not have to start immediately and can be postponed by a man until he reaches the age of 28. There are very few exemptions to the said compulsory military service. In most cases, if a man is deemed unfit for mainstream military roles, he is given other, less demanding roles. The period of active duty lasts somewhere between eighteen and twenty-four months.

