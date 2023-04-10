Beef between BLACKPINK members? Jisoo settles score once and for all

BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo recently made an appearance on rapper Lee Youngji’s YouTube talk show ‘Nothing prepared’ where she had the opportunity to have some alcohol on camera and discuss very interesting things about her life as a K-pop idol. Making her solo debut with ‘ME’ and the title track ‘FLOWER’, Jisoo began her promotions while also preparing for BLACKPINK’s Coachella stage with Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Jisoo with Lee Youngji

Kim Jisoo became the fourth and final member of BLACKPINK to go solo with her debut on March 31. One of the most anticipated promotions for her release was her appearance on Lee Youngji’s drinking program, ‘My Alcohol Diary’ as the first guest for season 2. The same was confirmed by both parties and the show lived up to its expectations as Jisoo let loose and laughed with the younger star. They spoke about their shared experiences as well as the group’s preparation for Coachella. Jisoo revealed that eating Chinese Hot Pot is one of her favourite food and she tries to eat it whenever possible. She made the host as well as her team listen to her song ‘FLOWER’ in secret, even before it was released into the world.

Jisoo on trouble between BLACKPINK members

Lee Youngji addressed the common misconception that a group of BLACKPINK’s scale must have beef between them. While people think that there may be trouble between one member and the other due to their fame, the eonni of the group laid all rumours to rest saying how the members laugh about these things.

She further clarified that they joke about the funny situation by saying things like, “They say I am your competition, so be careful”, “Why didn’t you post it on your Instagram? Now there’s a rumour”, and “You should have promoted mine [release]”, instead of taking them seriously. They treat it as a joke, which laid rest to all rumours and doubts people might have about the friendship among the group’s members. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have time and again been there for each other, taking on the world of music together.

