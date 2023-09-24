Beenzino’s Camp music video wins big at international film festivals; What makes the video so special?

Beenzino is a Korean rapper who is most notably known for songs like Break and Life in Colour. The artist has also collaborated with several acts like EPIK HIGH, Hwasa, AKMU and Taeyang. His recent music video for Camp already has half a million views but has won several awards for best video at film festivals. Let us unravel the video and the artist behind it.

What is Beenzino’s Camp all about?

Firstly, the music video for Camp has a simple black thumbnail with just details about his agency. It does not give away the contents of the video nor does it ask for attention. Yet the video has managed to bag the award for Best Music Video at the California International Shorts Festival and the London Independent Film Awards.

The video for the rap track is a montage of shots from a documentary named Army which was directed by Park Kyung Geun. The documentary which was released in 2018 was showcased at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, 2018 as a part of the Documentary Competition category. The film follows a young man Woochul who has to join the army as a part of his mandatory military enlistment. The director tries to capture the everyday life of this introverted man who has now become a part of a bigger circle and has to share his life. It not only shows the mundane life in the army but also brings out the hardships and discipline. When things got hard, Woochul even denied shooting for a while. The film comments on how discipline is necessary for any country but it also effectively suppresses one’s individuality.

Beenzino’s almost 4-minute video is an effective montage of the documentary and captures the essence of the movie in a short time span. Camp’s lyrics talk about all the little things the artist missed when he was in the army. All he had was his fellow comrades.

More about Beenzino

The Korean rapper made his debut as a part of the hip-hop duo Hot Clip in 2010. Before that, he was a member of the rap duo Jazzyfacts. In 2012, the rapper debuted as a soloist with his digital single I’ll Be Back. His track Camp which is gaining recognition is from his latest album NOWITZKI which was released in June 2023.

