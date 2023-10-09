Behind Your Touch dominates drama and actor rankings after finale; The Escape of the Seven stays at No.2

JTBC's Behind Your Touch concluded its run as the most buzzed-about drama of the week, according to Good Data Corporation's weekly rankings. The company compiles this list by gathering data from various sources, including news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media. The data encompasses discussions about dramas that are either currently airing or scheduled to air soon, providing insights into the most talked-about and anticipated shows in a given week.

Top ranking K-dramas

In its concluding week on air, Behind Your Touch ascended to the top spot in the rankings, securing its position as the most buzzed-about drama. Notably, Han Ji Min, the leading lady of the series, claimed the No. 1 spot on this week's list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. The momentum extended to her co-stars, with Lee Min Ki and EXO’s Suho rising to No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

SBS’ The Escape of the Seven maintained its stronghold at No. 2 on the list of buzzworthy dramas, while Uhm Ki Joon, a star of the show, made an entry into the actor list at No. 8. Meanwhile, the new tvN series Twinkling Watermelon climbed to No. 3 on the drama list, with Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook, its stars, securing positions at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, on the actor list.

JTBC’s Destined with You retained its position at No. 4 on the drama list, and its leads, Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah, rose to No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, on the actor list. Lastly, the debut of JTBC’s Strong Girl Nam Soon at No. 9 on the drama list added another noteworthy entry to the rankings.

The top 10 TV dramas which generated the most buzz for this week are as follows:

JTBC’s Behind Your Touch SBS’ The Escape of the Seven tvN’s Twinkling Watermelon JTBC’s Destined with You ENA’s The Kidnapping Day tvN’s Arthdal Chronicles 2: The Sword of Aramun KBS2’s Live Your Own Life KBS2’s My Lovely Boxer JTBC’s Strong Girl Nam Soon SBS’ The Killing Vote

Top ranking actors

While the drama list exclusively features series airing on broadcast television, the recently integrated actor list has expanded to include cast members from OTT shows. Notably, Song of the Bandits stars Kim Nam Gil and Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun both secured spots on this list, claiming positions at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively.

The top 10 drama actors who generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Advertisement

Han Ji Min of Behind Your Touch Rowoon of Destined with You Kim Nam Gil of Song of the Bandits Jo Bo Ah of Destined with You Lee Min Ki of Behind Your Touch Suho of Behind Your Touch Seohyun of Song of the Bandits Uhm Ki Joon of The Escape of the Seven Ryeoun of Twinkling Watermelon Choi Hyun Wook of Twinkling Watermelon

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ending: Was Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki's search for killer successful?