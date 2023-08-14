Behind Your Touch Ep 1-2 Review: Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki’s rivalry is hilarious, EXO’s Suho’s charm awaited

Name: Behind Your Touch

Premiere date: August 12, 2023

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, EXO’s Suho

Director: Kim Seok Yoon, Choi Bo Yoon

Writer: Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyeon, Kim Da Hee

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Behind Your Touch storyline

The show is based in a unique village named Mujin where Han Ji Min’s character Bong Ye Bun runs her own vet clinic. One of her visits as a veterinarian turns strange when he suddenly receives the power of psychometry. Upon this change in her life, she can now see the pasts of animals as well as people, however, what remains as her predicament is that the same is possible only when she touches people’s butt. Her unique power causes misunderstandings with the new detective, Moon Jang Yeol played by Lee Min Ki. However, the two are fated to join forces in trying to solve peculiar cases in the town. Thrown into the mix is EXO member Suho who plays Kim Seon Woo, a secretive convenience store worker.

Watch Behind Your Touch trailer

Initial opinion of Behind Your Touch

The K-drama presents itself as an investigative comedy and lives up to its name right from the get-go. With a brief introduction to Bong Ye Bun’s past where she comes to live with her unappreciative grandfather and a loving aunt, it soon moves to the crux of the show. A lot of mysterious happenings and good direction keep the momentum alive. Lee Min Ki as Moon Jang Yeol, the transferred detective from Seoul is intriguing and laughter-inducing. At the same time, it is Joo Min Kyung as Bae Ok Hui, Ye Bun's only friend from childhood who livens up the room whenever needed.

Should you watch Behind Your Touch?

After a series of not-no-lively shows in recent days, Behind Your Touch has us hooked. With a good pace and a lot of suspense awaiting at each turn, it presents a promising unfolding of various cases that the new team is likely to solve. At the same time, heartwarming stories of people’s relationships with their pet animals and an interesting bunch of town people add to the power of the show.

The fleeting introduction to Suho’s Kim Seon Woo who is so far shown as this kind and welcoming person is expected to be one with many secrets, bringing about a turn of events in the possible love line between Bong Ye Bum and Moon Jang Yeol. We would like to see more of dialogues from the Let’s Love singer in the coming episodes.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moving Ep 1-7 Review: Go Yoon Jung carries show as Jo In Sung and Han Hyo Joo tough it out