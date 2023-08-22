Behind Your Touch Ep 3-4 Review: Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki join hands; EXO’s Suho raises suspicion

Name: Behind Your Touch

Premiere date: August 12, 2023

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, EXO’s Suho

Director: Kim Seok Yoon, Choi Bo Yoon

Writer: Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyeon, Kim Da Hee

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Behind Your Touch Plot

The show follows the story of a veterinarian named Bong Ye Bun who gains the power of psychometry one day. As she ends up touching people and animals’ butts to look into their memories, she ends up in funny situations. One day she comes across a detective named Moon Jang Yeol who tags her as a pervert for her habit of touching other’s butts. Over time he utilises her skills to try to solve peculiar cases in the village of Mujin where he was transferred after a surprise happening and tries to return to Seoul. Moreover, a new and mysterious man named Kim Seon Woo arrives in the town and starts working at a convenience store as a part-timer. With time the three’s lives end up entangled with each other.

Watch Behind Your Touch teaser

Behind Your Touch Ep 1 and 2 Recap

The premiere of the show picked pace right from the start as it built a strong storyline base. Han Ji Min’s powers came to her in a night of meteor occurrence and Moon Jang Yeol’s introduction to the particularly infuriating veterinarian happened just as soon. Though starting off on the wrong foot, the two crossed paths on multiple occasions which led to him suspecting her and not believing in her psychometric powers, brushing them off as something of a joke. Meanwhile, EXO’s Suho made an entry as the fatally charming and king Kim Seon Woo who worked at a convenience store and frequented Bong Ye Bun’s animal clinic with new stray cats everyday.

Behind Your Touch Ep 3 and 4 Review

The second week of the show tackled yet another criminal case being investigated by Han Ji Min’s Bong Ye Bun. As more suspicions of her being a phony and not someone with real psychometric skills took centre stage in Lee Min Ki’s Moon Jang Yeol’s mind, a heartwarming scene of him trusting his instincts and deciding to believe the seemingly crazy veterinarian takes place. Seeing the opportunity of being able to return to Seoul at once thanks to the help of Bong Ye Bun, he decides to join forces with her. Meanwhile, the animal doctor keeps directing all her affection towards the new handsome man in town, Kim Seon Woo. Played by EXO member Suho, the direction of his storyline and the dialogues are looking to point towards his questionable actions however an experience in watching K-dramas makes it seem that Kim Seon Woo would turn out to be a soft lad after all.

There seems to be no romantic inclination between Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min’s characters at the moment which has piqued our interest in their shenanigans.

