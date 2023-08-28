Behind Your Touch Ep 5-6 Review: Han Ji Min learns of Lee Min Ki’s secret as show tackles complex case

Name: Behind Your Touch

Premiere date: August 12, 2023

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, EXO’s Suho

Director: Kim Seok Yoon, Choi Bo Yoon

Writer: Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyeon, Kim Da Hee

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC

Behind Your Touch Storyline

The show is based on the story of a veterinarian named Bong Ye Bun, played by Han Ji Min, who one day gains the power to read into people’s memories. With her psychometric skills she sets out to benefit herself but is met with a detective who will change the course of her life. Moon Jang Yeol, played by Lee Min Ki, is transferred to Mujin village after a run-in with a gang turns sour. Soon, he meets the woman psychometric skills and decides to join hands with her to solve his cases and find a big one to get him back to his spot in Seoul. Meanwhile, EXO’s Suho plays Kim Seon Woo, a convenience store clerk who also moves to the village and carries a mysterious aura around him.

Watch Behind Your Touch teaser

Behind Your Touch Episode 5 and 6 Review

The show picks up from the eerie end of the last episode as yet another homicide is displayed on screen with no clear culprit shown leading into the mystery arm of the show once again. Soon, however, it turns back to the comedy angle with another complex case taking to the stage of a stolen fish finder. Here’s when things start to get tricky for Behind Your Touch. The show brings in an Arabic immigrant character named Ali who lives in Mujin to the centre of the storyline as a hardworking man having to turn to theft for money to pay for his sick mother’s hospital fees. With the recent backlash JTBC received for its portrayal of another Arabic character of a prince, played by the Indian origin Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi, in the popular rom-com King the Land, the network is treading on thin ice. Behind Your Touch manages to show Bong Ye Bun’s character trying her best to learn the language and oust the thief, meanwhile also redeeming the character of Ali, doing all it can to reel in some brownie points for itself.

EXO's Suho with Han Ji Min in Behind Your Touch

The characters of Lee Min Ki and Han Ji MIn, Moon Jang Yeol and Bong Ye Bun respectively, are getting closer by the day, much to the hilarious dislike of her best friend- and our favorite character on the show- Bae Ok Hee. On the other hand, EXO member Suho, who plays the role of a tutor to the veterinarian on the lookout for an Arab speaking person this time around, is mysterious as always, making us wonder how long will the suspense go on.

Advertisement

Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk starrer Twenty-Five Twenty-One continues to be a constant, with more hilarious scenes popping up every so often. An underwear thief and the hilarious display of the love-hate relationship between the chief of Mujin Police Station Violent Department, Won Jong Mook and Bong Ye Bun’s aunt Jung Hyeon Ok, make for the highlights of this week.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ep 3-4 Review: Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki join hands; EXO’s Suho raises suspicion