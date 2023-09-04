Behind Your Touch Ep 7-8 Review: Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki finally get closer; EXO’s Suho quashes suspicion

Name: Behind Your Touch

Premiere date: August 12, 2023

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, EXO’s Suho

Director: Kim Seok Yoon, Choi Bo Yoon

Writer: Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyeon, Kim Da Hee

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC

Behind Your Touch Plot

Investigative comedy, Behind Your Touch, is based in the village of Mujin with a population of 30,000 residents, slightly away from the capital of South Korea. Veterinarian Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min) is aware of the powers of psychometry one day, upheaving her life. In comes ambitious detective Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), who sees to it that he must return to Seoul after an incident sees him transferred to the smaller location. He eventually seeks the help of Bong Ye Bun to solve the heinous crimes of the town while also dealing with the mystery man himself. Kim Seon Woo relocates to Mujin and does not reveal much of his life to those around him. However, he swiftly gains attention due to his good-natured behavior and good looks, while working as a convenience store employee.

Watch the Behind Your Touch teaser

Behind Your Touch Ep 7-8 Review

Yet another week at Mujin and more butt-touching later, Behind Your Touch has continued the suspense. While the last episode saw the sorrowful death of Moon Jang Yeol’s dear friend who caused him to be sent to Mujin, his anger took charge right from the get-go this week. Moreover, Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki finally saw some light at the end of the tunnel with their romantic arc with the appearance of dialogues like I Only Have You or the tactful removal of Bae Ok Hee as the romantic interest of Lee Min Ki’s Moon Jang Yeol.

Kim Seon Woo (EXO’s Suho) has managed to become quite the barrier in their exceptionally slow love story with his kind stunts and confusing actions that have further left Bong Ye Bun unarmed. It seems very unlikely that Kim Seon Woo would be the fugitive on the show but we will await the final verdict. While it remains unknown if any love will bloom at all in the show, the one between Joo Min Kyung’s Bae Ok Hee and one of her followers’ husband who unconventionally calls her unnie, has kept us amused.

