Behind Your Touch Ep 9-10 Review: EXO’s Suho becomes Lee Min Ki’s prime suspect, Han Ji Min tries to save him

Ongoing investigative comedy drama, Behind Your Touch had another eventful week with EXO member Suho being painted as the culprit on the show. Here’s our review.

Written by Ayushi Agrawal Published on Sep 12, 2023   |  04:03 PM IST  |  8.5K
EXO's Suho, Lee Min Ki, and Han Ji Min for Behind Your Touch: courtesy of JTBC's Instagram
EXO's Suho, Lee Min Ki, and Han Ji Min for Behind Your Touch: courtesy of JTBC's Instagram

Key Highlight

Name: Behind Your Touch 

Premiere date: August 12, 2023

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, EXO’s Suho

Director: Kim Seok Yoon, Choi Bo Yoon

Writer: Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyeon, Kim Da Hee

Genre: Fantasy, Thriller, Comedy

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC

Behind Your Touch Storyline

The show follows a serial murder case taking place in the land of Mujin where a veterinarian and a detective form a team to get to the bottom of it. One day Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min) gains psychometric powers and her secret is revealed to a Seoul-based investigator named Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki) who is sent to the village after the bad result of a case. As they hunt down the killer with the use of her skills, many more happenings and the appearance of a mysterious man Kim Seon Woo (EXO’s Suho).

Watch the Behind Your Touch Preview

Behind Your Touch Ep 9-10 Review

Following the growing closeness between Bong Ye Bun and Moon Jang Yeol as they further develop through a haters-to-lovers arc, or at least that’s what we’re hoping for, an almost frightening scene was teased concerning Kim Seon Woo. As he proceeds towards a knife, the preview stops making fans curious about the episode. As expected, it was revealed to be a suspense-filled scene with no direct clue of Kim Seon Woo being a questionable man. However, with more episodes, the show keeps pointing towards the EXO member’s character as the culprit, making it that much more difficult for us to believe that he would be given the role of a possible killer. 

On the other hand, the love story between the side characters, especially one concerning Joo Min Kyung’s Bae Ok Hee and the high school teacher with a lot of charms. The story and the mystery are unfolding further by the second with a reduction in the number of suspects and an increasing focus on Kim Seon Woo’s actions. A long-running case involving Bong Ye Bun’s mother seems to be bubbling under the surface waiting for disclosure in the course of this investigation. At the same time, the comic timing has continued to be the biggest crowd-puller for the program, also keeping us hooked for the next week.

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Ep 7-8 Review: Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki finally get closer; EXO’s Suho quashes suspicion

Advertisement
About The Author
Ayushi Agrawal
Ayushi Agrawal
Journalist

After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for over... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!