Behind Your Touch First Poster: Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki are best investigative team in upcoming comedy

Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki are set to rule the world of comedy with their upcoming show Behind Your Touch. In the first poster shared by JTBC, the two leads star as their characters Bong Ye Boon and Moon Jang Yeol respectively, a hilarious duo that is out to investigate unsolved cases.

Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki in first poster

Bong Ye Boon and Moon Jang Yeol can be seen making various poses on the poster previewing their fun dynamic on the show. The actors Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki can be seen peeking from behind a wall, trying to a “bleeding” teddy bear toy, trying to handle animals, deciphering clues, and making complex expressions, while trying to solve the cases at hand. The words “The investigation of suspicious people begins” and ‘HIP’ which is the show’s Korean name, can be seen splattered on the poster as Han Ji Min poses with her two weapons, her palms facing outwards, looking for her next target. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ki can be seen staring in suspicion, jotting down all he sees.

About Behind Your Touch

The story follows a newly formed duo comprising a veterinarian with supernatural powers and a detective who is looking to solve some interesting cases with her help, in order to return back to Seoul. Bong Ye Boon one day suddenly develops the ability of psychometry, allowing her to watch the experiences of humans as well as animals. Her only predicament is that she must touch their butts to be able to look into the past. Her nosiness gets the best of her as she crosses paths with an ambitious detective named Moon Jang Yeol in the rural area of Mujin, who decides to pair up with her to get to the bottom of some investigations. They are joined by EXO member Suho who stars in the role of Kim Sun Woo. He is a mysterious man with kindness oozing from him, as he one day starts working as a part-timer at a convenience store in the same village.

Behind Your Touch is set to premiere on August 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).

