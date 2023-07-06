Behind Your Touch First Teaser: Han Ji Min lands in hilarious predicament trying to touch Lee Min Ki’s butt

Behind Your Touch is one K-drama that avid watchers have been awaiting for a long time. Starring Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki in the lead roles, the show also brings in EXO member Suho as a main character in yet another interesting storyline. The first teaser of the show runs over the fun that the fans are about to witness.

Behind Your Touch First Teaser

The story starts with Bong Ye Boon (Han Ji Min), who narrates her life saying that she’s someone who one day suddenly happened to get the ability of psychometry. It allows her to see the past of people as well as animals by touching them. The only catch is that she has to touch their butt to be able to look into the lives, making it a very difficult situation for her. However, as she comes across detective Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), she gets curious about him and decides to look into his past.

Determined to use her skills, Bong Ye Boon places her hands under Moon Jang Yeol’s butt as he is about to sit down and ends up getting trapped under it. A hilarious situation breaks out as his pants, covered in pointed studs pierce her skin, however she is unable to let out a scream or ask for help in fear of embarrassment. As he cradles the pet dog in his arms, swaying much to the dismay of Bong Ye Boon, the spikes on his pockets pierce through her skin further. The screen then reads, “Because it hurts, she is psychometric.”

About Behind Your Touch: Release date and plot

The show has a skilled veterinarian working at a village clinic with a unique power. She meets detective Moon Jang Yeol who wishes to use her skills to solve complex cases. The two end up joining hands, putting her supernatural ability to use. However, its absurdness leaves them with a lot of funny situations. The comedy mystery drama also stars EXO’s Suho in the role of Kim Sun Woo. He is a kind-hearted man with a lot of secrets who one day suddenly leaves Seoul to live in the village and starts working as a convenience store part timer.

Behind Your Touch is set to premiere on August 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min and EXO’s Suho participate in script reading session for JTBC’s Behind Your Touch