Behind Your Touch: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki unite to find serial killer; EXO’s Suho adds mystery to new teaser

'Behind Your Touch' starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and EXO's Suho cross over among satire and thriller in the 4th teaser. Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min), a psychic who can see the past when she contacts an animal or a person meets Moon Yeol (Lee Min Ki), a hot-blooded investigator who fantasies about getting back to Gwangsu University after being downgraded from Seoul, and a baffling convenience store part-timer (EXO's Suho) who has a caring smile however some way or another individuals don't have the foggiest idea what he is thinking. While the comedic part of the teasers is getting a ton of attention, the fourth teaser video released raises tension as it predicts a shocking serial homicide case that topples a protected town where there is no violent occurrence.

Behind Your Touch starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and EXO’s Suho:

Moon Mun Yeol utilizes Bong Ye Bun's psychometric powers to get the serial killer, saying, "Hey, Bong! I really want you to work with me" and leaving Bong Ye Bun with no choice. Bong Ye Bun, who was caught by Moon Yeol's shortcomings and incidentally participated, ignites with a feeling of justice that she has no control over briefly. The part of Bong Ye Bun and Moon Mun Yeol, who are in the middle of chasing people in the area, saying, "I will get you," bringing laughter. Bong Ye Bun's heartbreaking voice, "I just have my hand to trust anymore," animates interest about what caused that statement to come out of her mouth. Adding to this is Kim Seon Woo (Suho), who says that the criminal should be gotten and punished in a different manner.

About Behind Your Touch:

'Behind Your Touch' is the tale of a veterinarian, who can see the past of creatures and individuals with her psychometric capacity that occurred by chance in Mujin, a clean country town without any problems, and a world class investigator who needs her capacity to get back to Gwangsu University in Seoul. It is a comic investigative action drama. The duo , who were tackling trivial life-related episodes among serene and credulous, however to some degree dubious locals, are swept away by a serial homicide case and must choose the option to cooperate.

