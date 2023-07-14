Behind Your Touch Second Teaser: Lee Min Ki calls Han Ji Min a pervert for touching his butt and being nosy

Behind Your Touch is gearing up to become one of our most anticipated K-drama releases of the year thanks to the promising lineup and acting displayed so far. Playing right into the comic side of it, Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min have been introducing their characters so far with a lot of gusto and a new teaser is adding to the fun.

Behind Your Touch second teaser

The video starts with Lee Min Ki introducing his character, Moon Jang Yeol, an upright and successful detective from Seoul’s investigation team who has been sent to Mujin after a sudden unfair incident. He plans to go back but a lot of strange things stand in his way, thinking of him coming down to the town as a mistake. He then meets the one person who seemingly makes his life all the more difficult- Bong Ye Bun, who appears in front of him riding a bull.

Played by Han Ji Min, the character is of a veterinarian with psychometric abilities which allows her to look into the past of people as well as animals but only by touching their rear ends. As she proceeds to catch on to Moon Jang Yeol’s bull, he screams out at her, calling her a ‘pervert’ and flipping her over in horror. The hilarious trailer ends with the two facing off at a training equipment site where Moon Jang Yeol gets trapped under a machine after getting jumpscare by Bong Ye Bun.

About Behind Your Touch starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and Suho

The story follows a team formed between a passionate detective and a nosy veterinarian who set out to solve complex cases using the latter’s psychometric abilities. They do not gel well but eventually join hands so that Moon Jang Yeol can return to his original job. Meanwhile, EXO’s Suho is set to play the role of a mysterious man named Kim Sun Woo. One day he suddenly travels to Mujin, impressing everyone with his kindness. He soon starts working at a convenience store as a part-time worker.

Behind Your Touch is set to premiere on August 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm KST).

