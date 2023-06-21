Behind Your Touch starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and EXO’s Suho to premiere on THIS date

Behind Your Touch is one of the most awaited K-dramas of the year thanks to its star cast and creators who have previously shown their magic on screen. Actors Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, and EXO’s leader Suho have been roped in to take on the lead roles. Meanwhile, director Kim Seok Yoon and writer Lee Nam Gyu will be helming the project.

Behind Your Touch release date

On June 21, it was revealed that the upcoming fantasy comedy K-drama will air on JTBC starting August 12 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST). Broadcasting two episodes per week, the show will greet fans every Saturday and Sunday after that. While it is known that the drama has already completed filming in February of this year, it is said to be made available via the streaming platform Netflix for international fans, however only in selected regions.

About Behind Your Touch

The story has been placed in an interesting set up of a rural farm village allowing for intrigue from fans of the lead stars. Han Ji Min will be portraying the role of Bong Ye Boon, who is a caring veterinarian. She ends up gaining psychometric abilities by chance allowing her to peek into people's and animals’ pasts by touching their butts. Her peculiar power lands her in trouble with an ambitious detective named Moon Jang Yeol, played by Lee Min Ki. The two join hands to solve a mystery in the village.

Meanwhile, EXO member Suho will be taking on the role of Kim Sun Woo who has a nice personality, making Bong Ye Boon develop a crush on him. He works at a convenience store and only little has been revealed about him to the viewers as well as the villagers, creating a mysterious aura around him.

Actress Han Ji MIn has previously worked with the creators of this project, Kim Seok Yoon and Lee Nam Gyu for the popular K-drama The Light in Your Eyes, in which she starred opposite Nam Joo Hyuk. On the other hand, Lee Min Ki impressed the audiences by working with director Kim Seok Yoon on his last drama My Liberation Notes.

