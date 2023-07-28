Behind Your Touch stills: EXO’s Suho transforms into sweet and warm-hearted convenience store clerk

JTBC released new stills for Behind Your Touch starring EXO’s Suho as Seon Woo, a sweet convenience store clerk who takes Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min) by surprise with his gentle personality and smile. The photographs show the appearance of Kim Seon Woo, an outsider who came down to Mujin, bringing interest. The gentle eyes and calm expression grab the attention. Kim Seon Woo, whom Suho plays as, shakes the heart of Bong Ye Bun immediately with a thoughtful grin, yet intensifies questions with an obscure side. Assumptions are centered around the secret story of Kim Seon Woo, who unexpectedly showed up in Mujin village one day.

Behind Your Touch starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and EXO’s Suho:

Suho said he in every case truly preferred Kim Seok Yoon's work, so he needed to work with him. The script was truly fun, and the person 'Seon Woo' was extremely alluring and made him need to take a look at a genuinely new thing. He accepts it will be a work that has a great deal of significance. As to character of Kim Seon Woo, he said that Seon Woo, who has a lovely appearance and a well disposed character, is an individual taking cover behind a veil and added as a part-timer at a convenience store with a secretive quality, he put a ton of thought into acting so every expression of his dialogue could be given significance, causing fans to anticipate a change as Kim Seon Woo on-screen.

Behind Your Touch:

JTBC's new comedy thriller drama 'Behind Your Touch', which will be broadcast on August 12, is a drama that happens in Mujin, a clean country town without any crime. It is an entertaining investigative drama between a diligent veterinarian Bong Ye Bun who can see the past of creatures and individuals and a tip top investigator (Lee Min Ki) who needs his abilities to get back to Gwangsu College in Seoul. The entertaining pair, who were settling unimportant life-related occurrences among tranquil and gullible however some way or another dubious residents, is taken by a serial homicide case and start coordinating to tackle the case.

