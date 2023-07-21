Behind Your Touch third teaser; EXO’s Suho steals the show, Han Ji Min confesses to Lee Min Ki and more

Ahead of its release on August 12, JTBC releases the third trailer for Behind Your Touch featuring Han Ji Min, EXO's Suho, and Lee Min Ki. The trailer captures the chemistry between the main protagonists and how their life will take a turn after meeting each other.

Behind Your Touch third trailer

In the third trailer, we see how Han Ji Min confesses of being a psychic after being arrested by Lee Min Ki for attempting to grope a person's bottom. JTBC captioned the teaser as ‘ I am watching the person who was being arrested for having superpowers’. The previous teaser showcases Ye-boon narrating the story, revealing the enigmatic way she acquired her supernatural powers. As amusing as it sounds, her psychometric talent peculiarly functions only when she touches the behinds of animals and humans, leading to some amusing scenes of her interacting with patients at her clinic and even farm animals.

The enigmatic cast of Behind Your Touch

This upcoming series Behind Your Touch revolves around Bong Ye Boon, a curious veterinarian residing in a quaint small town, portrayed by Han Ji Min. Suddenly, her life takes a mysterious turn when she discovers she has psychometric abilities, allowing her to delve into the past of any living being she touches. On the other hand, Lee Min Ki plays Moon Jang Yeol, an ambitious and sharp-witted detective who comes to realize that Ye-boon's extraordinary abilities could significantly aid him in solving certain perplexing crimes.

Adding to the impressive cast is EXO member Suho, taking on the role of Kim Sun-woo, a young man who recently moves to their town and finds himself taking up various part-time jobs. Be prepared to laugh out loud with this comedy drama. As the storyline unfolds, viewers can expect an engaging narrative centered around the growing romance between the veterinarian and detective duo. Together, they will join forces to tackle criminal cases plaguing their idyllic town of Mujin. Behind Your Touch is all set to premiere on August 12 at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC, offering a delightful blend of comedy, romance, and mystery.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Behind Your Touch Second Teaser: Lee Min Ki calls Han Ji Min a pervert for touching his butt and being nosy