Behind Your Touch trailer: Lee Min Ki gets weirded out by Han Ji Min in upcoming thriller comedy drama

On August 4, a new trailer for Behind Your Touch was released starring Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min. Lee Min Ki plays the role of Moon Jang Yeol, a hot-headed detective and Han Ji Min plays the role of Bong Ye Bun. The trailer shows Bong Ye Bun as a talented veterinarian who gets the power of reading people and animal’s lives while touching their butt, which makes her feel like she is going crazy. That’s when she comes across Moon Jang Yeol, a detective who gets transferred out of Seoul to a small village. They are weirded out by each other from the beginning but somehow destiny brings them together all the time. The first episode will be out on August 12.

Behind Your Touch starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min and EXO’s Suho:

Expectations are pouring in like never before with regards to what sort of thrilling work the 'Hit Maker' production group. Meanwhile, the recently released highlight video is loaded up with characters who have strong personalities and are from Mujin, who have great water, great land and are great hearted individuals. Bong Ye Bun, who out of nowhere fostered a heavenly power one day, where she can see the previous life when she is in contact with the butt of a creature or an individual. She said that she is compensated from heaven for carrying on with a decent life, however her charming character shows when she is going for the gold by contacting a lottery ticket, which invigorates chuckling from viewers.

EXO’s Suho as Kim Seon Woo in Behind Your Touch:

Additionally, the relationship between Bong Ye Bun and Kim Seon Woo, a part-time worker at a convenience store who unexpectedly relocated from Seoul, is depicted. Following Bong Ye Bun, who went gaga for attractive Kim Seon Charm right away, watchers see Kim Seon Woo's (played by EXO's Suho) significant grin saying, "The air is great and individuals are great," creating interest in his strange personality.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s contract renewal down payments to be 1.16 million USD each? Details Inside