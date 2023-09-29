Behind Your Touch’s finale episode stills reveal cameos by Lee Jung Eun And Jang Do Yeon

Behind Your Touch is all set for the broadcast of its final week as the beloved show comes to an end. The romance-comedy and mystery series stole the hearts of many and as the drama comes to an end, the new teaser stills released on September 29 unveil cameos by actors Lee Jung Eun and Jang Do Yeon.

Lee Jung Eun And Jang Do Yeon to appear in Behind Your Touch

As Behind Your Touch comes to an end, the excitement surrounding the final episode also increases. JTBC released stills for the final episode of the series and surprised the fans by revealing that Lee Jung Eun And Jang Do Yeon will also be making an appearance.

Lee Jung Eun is most famously known for her work in Parasite. She has also proved her skills as a talented actor in Okja, Omaju, Law School and When the Camellia Blooms. She won Best Supporting Actress - Television at the BaekSang Arts Award 2019 for The Light In Your Eyes and Best Actress for Parasite at the Busan Film Critics Award, 2019.

Jang Do Yeon is not unfamiliar with acting roles either. The comedian has previously made appearances in Radiant Office, Sweet Stranger and Me, and Drinking Solo amongst many others. She also received the Best Female Entertainer at the BaekSang Arts Awards 2021.

The last two episodes are scheduled to air on September 30 and October 1.

More about Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch stars Han Ji Min as Bong Ye Bun who is a veterinarian with psychic powers and Lee Min Ki as Moon Jang Yeol who is a detective. It tells the story of these two people who come together to solve a serial killer mystery surrounding their small and peaceful town.

The 14th episode ended with Bong Ye Bun coming face to face with the killer. Kim Seon Woo (played by EXO’s Suho) comes at the right time to tackle the murderer. He asks Ye Bun to run for her life and so she does. When she gets far enough, she gathers her courage and runs back to help Seon Woo. She returns only to find him lying on the ground.

Behind Your Touch also stars EXO’s Suho, Joo Min Kyung and Kim Hee Won.

