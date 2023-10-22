Behind Your Touch's Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki and more top Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

The Korea Business Research Institute unveiled the brand reputation rankings for various drama actors for the month of October 2023. Among the top 30 actors, Behind Your Touch actors Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki along with Destined With You star Jo Bo Ah were a part of the list. These rankings were determined by analyzing data based on the media coverage, participation, community indexes and more of over 50 actors who appeared in Korean dramas aired from September 12 to October 12.

Top 5 Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

The first position was acquired by Han Ji Min who was recently seen in the Korean drama Behind Your Touch. She had a reputation index of 2,259,904 with Behind Your Touch, Lee Min Ki, and Bong Ye Bun being some of the high-ranking phrases. She accumulated 83.42 percent positive reactions with fun, delightful, and happy being some of her high-ranking terms.

The second position was acquired by actor Lee Yoo Bi who starred in The Escape of the Seven. She has a brand reputation index of 2,126,121 for this month. Destined With You star Jo Bo Ah was in the third position with a brand reputation index of 1,728,737. The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by Lee Min Ki of Behind Your Touch and Hwang Jung Eum of The Escape of the Seven. They both had a brand reputation index of 1,580,244 and 1,522,265 respectively.

Top 30 Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings for October 2023

The actors that made to the top 30 list other than the top five mentioned above are Lee Yoo Mi, Yoon Kye Sang, Rowoon, Kim So Hyun, Lee Sang Yeob, Ryeoun, Hwang Min Hyun, Lee Joon Gi, Uhm Ki Joon, Uee, Ha Jun, Yoo Na, Park Sung Hoon, Lee Joon, Shin Se Kyung, Girl's Day's Yura, EXO's Suho, Kim Jung Eun, Choi Hyun Wook, Jang Dong Gun, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Kyung, Shin Eun Soo, Ong Seong Wu, and Kim So Hye.

