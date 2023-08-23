Behind Your Touch's Han Ji Min to join actor Lee Joon Hyuk for drama Acquaintances? Agencies respond

Behind Your Touch actress Han Ji Min and 365: Repeat the Year actor Lee Joon Hook reportedly appear in a K-drama called Acquaintances (tentative title). On August 22, a Korean media outlet reported that the two stars are considering starring in this upcoming romantic-comedy drama. Let's find out what roles have been offered to the actors.

Han Ji Min and Lee Joon Hyuk to star in a Rom-Com drama?

On 22nd August, it was reportedly said that the One Spring Night actress will join the Dark Hole actor for an upcoming K-drama called Acquaintances. After the news came out both of the agencies confirmed that the actors were offered this project however they have not come to a conclusion yet. BH Entertainment, the agency of Han Ji Min said, "It is indeed a project which is under review. However, nothing has been decided yet". An official from Lee Joon Hyuk's agency ACE FACTORY also revealed, "It is one of the proposed works but it has not been decided yet". It is yet to see if the stars will participate in this K-drama or not.

About Acquaintances

Acquaintances also known as Between Saying Goodbye (literal translation) is a K-drama about Yoo Eun Ho (offered to Lee Joon Hyuk) who is a perfectionist working as a secretary of Kang Ji Yoon (offered to Han Ji Min). Kang Ji Yoon is a renowned businesswoman and the CEO of a popular company called HeadHunter. She is known for her work but can do nothing by herself apart from that. Kang Ji Yoon was exemplary in her studies and was dubbed the 'wanna-be female student'. She made her company reach the 2nd highest position in the country within just 5 years of its establishment showing her competency. Meanwhile, Yoo Eun Ho lives as a single dad raising his 6-year-old daughter all by himself. He is known to have warm visuals and a personality with amazing skills at work. It has been a while since Lee Joon Hyuk appeared in a romantic comedy-drama so anticipation among fans has been raised. On the other hand, Han Ji Min is currently appearing in the JTBC K-drama Behind Your Touch alongside Lee Min Ki and EXO's leader Suho.

