Believer 2 trailer and poster OUT: Han Hyo Joo and Oh Seung Hoon star in spine-chilling action thriller

The trailer for the sequel of the 2018 hit movie Believer is here. Netflix dropped the first trailer for the action crime thriller starring actors like Cho Jin Woong, Cha Seung Won, and more. Along with the trailer, the famous OTT platform also released the teaser poster for the upcoming film scheduled to be released in November. The sequel also stars new cast members Han Hyo Joo and Oh Seung Hoon.

Trailer and teaser poster for Believer 2 released

Believer 2 which is a sequel to the 2018 hit film Believer that attracted over 5 million viewers will soon be released on Netflix. The crime action thriller is directed by Baek Jong Yul. Recently Netflix's K-content channel shared the trailer for the upcoming film with the caption 'Mr. Lee is still alive. A silver truth remains unresolved. D-30, a single gunshot pierces through the snow. Some wars never end.' The trailer follows dialogues like "This case is far from over. Mr. Lee is still alive."

Han Hyo Joo is seen as a badass woman who protects Mr. Lee. She reiterates lines, "Do you know who I am? I will destroy all of you….who dare to mess with Mr. Lee?" Oh Seung Hoon is seen saying, "I'd like to meet Mr. Lee." Along with the trailer, Netflix also released a teaser poster for the upcoming film that has the message "Some wars never end" making viewers excited for the thrilling release.

About Believer 2

Believer 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 hit film Believer. It is a crime-action genre film. Following up on the first part, the sequel focuses on Won Ho's investigation in search of Rak who disappeared after Brian was imprisoned while also getting to the crux of an inaccessible drug cartel. Believer 2 will be released on November 17 on Netflix.

The main cast of the show includes Cho Jin Woong as Jo Won Ho, Cha Seung Won as Brian Lee, Han Hyo Joo as Big Knife, Oh Seung Hoon as Rak, Kim Dong Young as Manko, and Lee Jo Young as Rona. Believer 2 will premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival in the Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere section on October 5.

