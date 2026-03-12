BELIFT LAB says allowing Heeseung to pursue solo career by exiting ENHYPEN is ‘most fulfilling approach’

On March 10, 2026, BELIFT LAB announced the departure of member Heeseung from the boy group ENHYPEN, effective immediately, and their plan to continue as a heptet. Soon, the K-pop singer himself penned a handwritten letter to his fans sharing his plans to return with a solo career, away from the group’s activities. Later, former fellow members voiced their support for the star’s decision and shared their plan to respect it. Amid fan backlash and mounting pressure for his return, the agency has shared a new reaction providing more insight into his exit.

ENHYPEN’s company talks about the reason for reshuffling the team and plans for Heeseung after he decided to leave

In a note to Billboard, the HYBE label revealed that their decision to let Heeseung leave was based on the star’s willingness to kickstart a successful solo run. They also found it to be the best way forward for team ENHYPEN as a six-piece rather than affecting either party. BELIFT LAB said, “We concluded that allowing HEESEUNG to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG.”

Appearing on The Morning Show for the first time since their reshuffle, the group members focused on their way ahead and did not address Heeseung quitting the team. The group’s latest comeback was in January 2026 when they dropped their seventh new mini album THE SIN : VANISH, with the members all set to make for world concerts, including one in Australia.

Following the announcement, Heeseung’s participation in fan calls, upcoming performances, and other group involvements have been canceled or moved to solo formats.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN was formed with seven members who participated in I-LAND back in 2020, with the lineup of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. They made their debut with the first EP Border: Day One and the title track Given-Taken.

