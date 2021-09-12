Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's film to release on OTT on THIS date; Actor wishes to take the story to more fans

Akshay Kumar brought about a new change in the movie-watching game as he was the first celebrity to release his movie Bell Bottom in the theatres. This major step after the second wave of COVID-19 was commendable and despite the fear of people not turning up to the theatres, this film had a decent box-office run. But all those who could not go to the theatres to enjoy Akshay on the big screen, the time has finally come when Bell Bottom will come to your TV or mobile screens. We are talking about the OTT release of Bell Bottom.

After the theatrical release of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s espionage thriller Bell Bottom, now the film is all set to release on the OTT platform on September 16. Talking about the OTT release, Akshay said, "After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of more than 240 countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide."

Adding to that, the director of the film Ranjit M. Tewari said, "It is a story of many unsung heroes that I felt deserved to be told to one and all. It is the perfect mix of an intriguing plot, actors who've given their all that will keep audiences hooked right till the very end."

The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain and Aniruddh Dave. ‘BellBottom’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

