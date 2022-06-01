Bella Hadid congratulates & praises Hirokazu Koreeda, Song Kang Ho & the rest of the cast of ‘Broker’

On June 1, Bella Hadid took to Instagram to praise and laud the award winning film ‘Broker’, the director Hirokazu Koreeda, the cast members Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Lee Ji Eun (IU) and more. She went on to praise the film created and said that she arrived at Cannes ‘solely to support experience and watch another Hirokazu Koreeda film’.

Here’s the full caption:- “My last carpet in Cannes was solely to support , experience and watch another Hirokazu Koreeda film starring the most incredible cast: Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doona , Lee Ji Eun (IU), Lee Joo Young…. The cinematography, music, series of emotions and story line are just some of the reasons that international (specifically Asian films) are my all time favorite. Song Kang-ho made history by being the first Korean male to win Best Actor in Cannes! Absolutely phenomenal and I feel lucky to have been there to experience it. My heart pours out a massive congratulations to all that worked on this film”

Seeing the sweet congratulatory post shows how art actually transcends language and other restrictions when created well. What a feeling it would have been to be a part of the celebrations as Song Kang Ho wins Best Actor!

‘Broker’ follows Sang Hyun (Song Kang Ho) who finds new parents for a baby left in a baby box and makes a special deal with them. He calls himself a broker of good will. Sang Hyun works with Dong Soo (Kang Dong Won) in this endeavor. They get involved with So Young (IU), who placed her baby in the baby box, but has now come back for her baby. Meanwhile, Detective Soo Jin (Bae Doo Na) and Detective Lee (Lee Joo Young) chase after Sang Hyun and Dong Soo.

