Benny Blanco as the 8th BTS member? Bang Si Hyuk & Scooter Braun weigh in on the strange attempt

Remix to recruitment? American record producer Benny Blanco seems to have given up on his solo gig days as he is apparently eyeing a new spot for himself. The only catch is that it happens to be in the biggest boy group in the world, one that has been together for around a decade now.

In a self-shot video shared on his Twitter, the 34 year old artist reaches out to HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk aka Bang PD and Scooter Braun- CEO of Ithaca Holdings and co-CEO of HYBE America. He mentions visiting the South Korean septet at their concert and how he cannot stop thinking about them while dancing and singing.

Benny Blanco goes on to add that he thinks he could be a part of BTS. While Scooter Braun talks about the already existing team, Bang Si Hyuk is much more (funnily) honest and declines. He agrees to share their contact information and wants the record producer to take it up himself.

Scooter Braun ends it with a hopeful message while Hitman Bang takes on an unimpressed and challenging expression. Check out the hilarious but secretive video below.

Benny Blanco has previously worked with BTS for a remix of their tracks ‘FAKE LOVE’, ‘Life Goes On’, and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ as a part of their #MyBTSTracks campaign. The former also visited the latter’s concert in April this year, post which he began talking about joining the band.

What do you think? Will Benny Blanco be a good addition as the eighth member of BTS?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS appointed as Honorary Ambassadors for World EXPO 2030 Busan; Ceremony highlights inside