Benny Blanco makes a reference to his popular track Bad Decisions with a gorgeous cake featuring BTS?

On March 1, Benny Blanco took to Twitter to show a gorgeous and delicious cake that he made featuring the color and logo of BTS. The scrumptious cake served as a throwback to the iconic collaboration song of his called Bad Decisions featuring BTS and Snoop Dogg.

Meanwhile, the song 'Bad Decisions' is a pre-release song of Benny Blanco's regular album. The collaboration between Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg is a global collaboration. The MV itself did not feature the BTS members but their amazing voices got the fans grooving! The cake had featured in the MV which eventually got smashed but this time, the fans jokingly said that they hope this time the cake survives.

According to the latest chart released on the 4th by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on the 28th (local time), BTS' anthology album 'Proof' ranked 169th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. With this, 'Proof' charted on this chart for 37 consecutive weeks. BTS' 4th regular album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' released in February 2020 ranked 7th in 'World Album' and 45th in 'Top Album Sales'. BTS has been listed on several charts through individual activities. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, landed at No. 10 in 'World Album', No. 27 in 'Top Current Album', and No. 57 in 'Top Album Sales'. J-Hope's 'Hope World', released in 2018, re-entered the 'World Digital Song Sales' at number 5, and Jimin's 'VIBE' sung with Taeyang ranked 150th on the 'Global (excluding the US)' chart.

On March 2nd, J-Hope posted a music video teaser video for 'on the street (with J. Cole)'. The 40-second video shows J-Hope and J. Cole meeting. Two people looking at the same place blend in with the scenery of New York and the sound of whistles. Through this single, J-Hope collaborated with his favorite artist, J. Cole. Through the music video teaser for "on the street (with J. Cole)", news of J-Hope and J. Cole's collaboration was revealed for the first time, drawing attention from music fans around the world.

