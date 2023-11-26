Berry Good's ex member Shin Ji Won, known as Johyun, confirms relationship with non celebrity boyfriend

Berry Good's former member Shin Ji Won who was known as Johyun has been dating a non-celebrity. The K-pop group was formed in 2014 and was dissolved in 2021. Members included Johyun (Shin Ji Won) and Sehyung, Subin, Iera, Nayeon, Daye, Taeha, Seoyul and Gowoon. The idol-turned-actor's agency made a statement regarding her relationship.

Berry Good's ex-member Johyun in relationship

On November 26, Berry Good's former member Johyun who is now known as Shin Ji Won, was confirmed to be in a relationship. Her agency GHOST STUDIO released a statement regarding the matter. They stated that actor Shin Ji Won is dating a non-celebrity with good feelings and that they are still getting to know each other better. They continued and asked everyone to be cautious as her partner is not a celebrity and they do not wish to negatively impact him. They added that they'd be grateful if their relationship was supported by everyone.

More about Shin Ji Won

Shin Ji Won made her debut in 2016 with the group Berry Good. The K-pop girl group had marked their debut in 2014 with their single Love Letter and later Shin Ji Won (known as Johyun back then) also joined the group. The group had started off with members Subin, Iera, Nayeon, Taeha, and Gowoon. After Subin, Iera and Nayeon's departure, Johyun, Daye, Seoyul and Sehyung were added to the lineup.

In 2016, they started crowdfunding for their first album. Finally, that year in April, they released their first mini album Very Berry with the title track Angel. Berry Good disbanded in 2021 after most of the members departed.

Shin Ji Won was associated with Berry Good from 2016 to 2021. She was the vocalist and the rapper of the group. In 2017, she also took part in the survival show Mixnine and finished at the 24th place. After the group's disbandment, she decided to pursue a career in acting under her birth name. In 2021. she took the lead role in the film The Hypnosis.

Shin Ji Won appeared in the 2022 drama Cherry Blossoms After Winter, which is her first acting role since Berry Good dissolved. Her latest was The Villan of Romance in 2023.

