The best of 2021 K-drama cameos featuring 'Squid Game', 'Yumi's Cells' and more

We have to admit, this one was arguably the toughest yet! The year 2021 was indeed a watershed moment for K-dramas, but unfortunately, for us viewers, there weren't enough star cameos this year! But hey, nevertheless, we witnessed some legendary special appearances that made our hearts swoon! Read on to find out our top 6 favourite K-drama cameos in 2021.

1. Squid Game

The most-talked about, discussed and celebrated K-drama of the year is undoubtedly 'Squid Game', and for us K-drama lovers, we got to witness two very talented actors - Gong Yoo and Lee Byung Hun in terrific special appearances. Gong Yoo stars as the salesman who recruits contestants for 'The Game' and Lee Byung Hun plays The Front Man, overseer of The Game!

2. Yumi's Cells

We are truly thankful for 'Yumi's Cells' this year! Besides validating our crush on Ahn Bo Hyun, we were blessed to see SHINee's Minho as Choi Ugi, Yumi's (Kim Go Eun) office colleague and unrequited crush and Lee Sang Yi as Ji Wu Gi, Yumi's ex-boyfriend in this cute romantic drama.

3. Vincenzo

It has indeed proven to be an amazing year for 'Hottest' as the fandom got a fantastic group comeback and also a Changsung and Nichkhun's special cameo in Ok Taecyeon starrer 'Vincenzo'. However, what makes this cameo interesting is the fact that Taecyeon totally forgot about his bandmate's cameos in the drama, and was in fact shooting for another scene in Jeju Island!

4. Hospital Playlist 2

tvN's flagship healing medical drama 'Hospital Playlist 2' clocked record ratings in its run time, but what also made the drama so special were its amazing cameos! Actor Lee Kyu Hyung made a special appearance in the drama, and we cannot help but notice the similarities his character shared with his 'Prison Playbook' character!

5. D.P. and My Roommate is a Gumiho

You might wonder what is common between these two dramas, it is actor Go Kyung Pyo! Go Kyung Pyo made an appearance in Jung Hae In's 'D.P'. as Corporal Park and he also featured in 'My Roommate is a Gumiho' as a mountain spirit watching over Shin Woo Yeo and Lee Dam. Coincidentally, Go Kyung Pyo, Girl's Day's Hyeri and Jung Hae In starred in 'Reply 1988'.

6. Taxidriver

Indian actor 'Anupam Tripathi' owned this year with his heart-wrenching performance as Abdul Ali, a Pakistani migrant worker who enters The Game to provide for his family! However, he also made a special appearance in episode 9 of Lee Je Hoon's 'Taxidriver' as the courier guy.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: 6 kissing scenes in 2021 K-Dramas that made our hearts flutter feat 'Nevertheless', 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.