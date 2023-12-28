Best 2023 Korean BL poll winner: Our Dating Sim takes first place, The Eighth Sense and Jun & Jun follow

Korean BLs in 2023 impressed fans with their sweet and loving romance. Unintentional Love Story, The Eighth Sense, Our Dating Sim and many more spread their magic with beautiful stories.

Our Dating Sim tops as best Korean BL in 2023

Our Dating Sim is a romance drama in which two friends who have known each other from school, come together and create a dating simulation game. The mini-series features Lee Seung Gyu and Lee Jong Hyuk. The drama was a hit amongst the fans and many appreciated it for the rewatch value. It aired in March.

The Eighth Sense and Jun & Jun tie for second place

The Eighth Sense is a melodrama romance starring Lim Ji Sub and Oh Jun Taek. The series reveals the love between two young university students. Ji Hyun moves to Seoul from a small town and finds it hard to adjust. He befriends Jae Won who is back after completing his military service. While there is bubbling feelings between them, Jae Won keeps pretending like it doesn't exist.

Jun & Jun is a romance comedy starring Ki Hyun Woo, Yang Jun Mo, Jo Chan Hyun, Park Hyeong Seop. This office drama is a story of hope and dream. Lee Jun wanted to become an idol when he was younger but as things don't go as planned, he starts working in an office. After a few years he reunites with Choi Jun who has now become a manager of a company.