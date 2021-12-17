Best Actress of 2021: Shin Min Ah, Jung Ho Yeon, Han So Hee, Kim Go Eun; Who will win the title? VOTE

Stunning everyone with their acting skills this year, the actresses of the South Korean entertainment industry have taken over with their charm and class. Be it romance or action, comic relief or thriller they have extended their skill in ways that have left us wide-eyed.

Presenting the nominations for the ‘Best Actress of 2021’ award of The HallyuTalk Awards.

Shin Min Ah upheld the other end of the dimple couple in absolute loveliness as Yoon Hye Jin, the dentist in ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’.

Jung Ho Yeon has conquered the world with her highly emotional acting in ‘Squid Game’, powering through as Satbyeol.

Han So Hee wowed as Yu Nabi in ‘Nevertheless’ and further spearheaded her acting skills by taking on the role of Yoon Jiwoo in ‘My Name’.

Kim Go Eun embodied Yumi in a way no one could imagine as she charmed her way in, in ‘Yumi’s Cells’.

Jeon Yeo Been took on her role of Lawyer Hong Chayoung in ‘Vincenzo’ by the mark and delivered another fantastic character.

Lee Ji Ah’s Shim Suryeon returned with the same ferocity in ‘The Penthouse 3’ once again.

Go Min Si enhanced her standing as an upcoming superstar by starring in ‘Youth of May’ as Kim Myung Hee.

Kim Min Jung’s Jeong Seon Ah enhanced the influence that ‘The Devil Judge’ had on the viewers with her captivating acting.

Rounding off with the alluring and flawless characterisation of Chae Songhwa by Jeon Mi Do who captured the audiences’ hearts.

The cards have been drawn, which one will you choose? VOTE NOW!

