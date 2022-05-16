Best of Ahn Bo Hyun: Sparkling career with Itaewon Class, My Name, Yumi’s Cells & more

Ahn Bo Hyun is a South Korean model and actor born on May 16, 1988. After starting off with a modelling stint, he eventually began acting, debuting in a thriller drama ‘Golden Cross’ in 2014. After years of doing supporting roles, including one in the uber famous drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’, the actor hit it big with ‘Itaewon Class’ starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi. Playing the role of an antagonist, the audience’s attention went to the revenge seeking boy in the show, who was the crux of the whole problem.

This was followed by him playing Seo Do Gyun in ‘Kairos’ that did not earn him much attention however, it was his next role, in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ that finally opened the eyes of the public to his talent. Starring opposite Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun took on a gruff look as Goo Woong, the game developer, with a unique mindset. The unkempt makeover worked wonders for the actor. He is set to reprise his role in the second season of the show.

Soon after, he starred opposite Han So Hee in Netflix’s ‘My Name’ where he played the role of a detective taking down drug dealers in the city. Yet another remarkable role that saw him taking over the strong-boy image.

Finally, in 2022, the actor took on the role of the titular Do Be Man in the drama ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ alongside Jo Bo Ah. A lawyer turned military prosecutor, it was interesting to see Ahn Bo Hyun in military attire as he swung between ambition and corruption.

The actor’s upcoming shows include a webtoon adapted fantasy romance drama opposite Shin Hye Sun while he is said to be considering an appearance in an upcoming variety show alongside Park Bo Gum, Park Seo Joon and Ji Chang Wook.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Dramas we’re eagerly awaiting: ‘The Sound of Magic’, 'Eve', ‘Woori the Virgin’ & more