The best beauty trends for festive season are here, and we’re taking notes

As COVID cases decline and life get back to some kind of normal, looks like we’ll finally be celebrating this year’s Christmas and new year season soon! Whether you’re attending small gatherings or house parties, we’re sure you’re looking to keep things glam this season. We bring you the best trends from K-pop stars you can take inspiration from has got something for everyone.

Shine on: ​​Let your makeup bring the drama to your holiday family gathering this year with lots of gold glittery sparkles on the eyes, paired with a bold graphic liner. Shimmer and shine with lots of highlights on the cheeks this holiday season. Lips are soft, keeping all the focus on your shimmering cheekbones and dreamy contour.

Classics: Not sure what makeup look to tout this holiday season? Wing it with dramatic liquid eyeliner and soft, earth tones on the eyes. The highlight, contour, and lips are ever so glam paired with this eye makeup. Add some sparkle to your holiday makeup look by adding glitter as a finishing touch to red lips. A creative way to shine at any holiday gathering all while looking gorgeous as ever.

High gloss: Glossy lids, skin, and lips radiate holiday makeup vibes without even having to try. The smoky liner on the top and bottom of the eyes bring in a nice dimension while cheeks are contoured and highlighted to perfection. Glam it up with natural makeup tones, bold liner, and big voluminous lashes. The smoked out liner underneath the eye gives an added touch of drama to an already stunning makeup look.

