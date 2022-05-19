Best of Chae Jong Hyeop: Hot Stove League, Nevertheless & Love All Play

Chase Jong Hyeop is a South Korean actor born on May 19, 1993. Taking to acting with web series, the artist gained recognition with supporting roles, finally moving to lead characters. On his 29th birthday today, we take a look at some of our favourite appearances from him.

Hot Stove League:

Playing the role of a baseball pitcher waiting to hit big in the sport, Chase Jong Hyeop’s role as Yoo Min Ho was brief but impactful. His visuals stood apart in the heavily male actors dominated show while his sincere acting as a talent waiting to be discovered seemed right on par with his own self.

Nevertheless:

Getting himself discovered with some meaningful roles including one opposite Park Shin Hye in ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’, Chae Jong Hyeop was soon cast as his most famous character to date. For Netflix’s ‘Nevertheless’ alongside Han So Hee and Song Kang, he took on the role of Yang Do Hyeok. Though the lead pair’s chemistry was undeniably winning, it was his forlorn but determined acting that won hearts. Playing a chef, the viewers wished for the best for his character who met with a sad ending.

Love All Play:

His major lead role as Park Taejun, the hidden ace of badminton sees him challenging yet another sport. Starring opposite Park Juhyun, the two make for an adorable pair, more so as Chae Jong Hyeop delivers cheesy with mastered ease. The currently ongoing drama takes him yet another step ahead into the loveable actor arena as fans fall for his dimpled-charm yet again. With a bright future ahead of him, we await to see what roles he takes up next.

