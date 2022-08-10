Best of Dilraba Dilmurat: Top 3 C-dramas- Pretty Li Huizhen, Eternal Love & You Are My Glory

Dilraba Dilmurat, born on June 3, 1992, is a Chinese actor, TV host, dancer, and model. Over time, she has become one of the most sought-after artists in the entertainment industry owing to her ever-growing fame. We are taking a look at her top three portrayals.

Pretty Li Huizhen:

A remake of the Korean drama ‘She Was Pretty’, Dilraba Dilmurat embodied the titular Li Huizhen, a hardworking office goer who has feelings for her boss, who also happens to be her childhood friend. Though she had to fill the shoes made originally for Hwang Jung Eum, the Chinese remake did fairly well, earning Dilraba her first shot at acting fame.

Eternal Love:

In the same year, she took up the role of Bai Fengjiu which skyrocketed her fame. Playing the world's only nine-tailed red fox in the show, she was adored by the audiences. A fox fairy, Dilraba Dilmurat’s lively portrayal earned her popularity and praise.

You Are My Glory:

The chemistry of a lifetime! Yang Yang and Dilraba Dilmurat, arguably two of the most internationally loved Chinese stars, came together as a couple in this romantic tale. As high school classmates, the two miss their chance at love, however, they are brought together by fate as they tackle fame, dreams, and desire in this widely admired story.

Dilraba Dilmurat is currently one of the most followed and talked about celebrities in the Chinese acting industry. With an ever-increasing band of followers across social media, she has become the muse of many brands and continues to influence people with her many projects.

