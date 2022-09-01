Best of Dylan Wang: Meteor Garden, Ever Night, The Rational Life and Love Between Fairy and Devil

Wang He Di, better known by his professional name Dylan Wang, is a Chinese actor. He initially won a reality program called ‘Super Idol’ propelling him to the acting and eventually the entire entertainment industry. Today, we will take a look at some of his best performances.

Meteor Garden:

The next popular adaptation of the Japanese manga series ‘Boys Over Flowers’ happened with its Chinese remake and Dylan Wang made his breakthrough entry with a well known lead role of Daoming Si. He shot to international fame following this role and immediately became a household name.

Ever Night:

Joining the second season of the show, Dylan Wang starred as MC, the ambitious character in the fantasy drama. He took over the role from Arthur Chen who embodied it in the first season. His many exceptional scenes and dedicated acting were apprerciated by the viewers.

The Rational Life:

Acting opposite Qin Lan, this office romance drama saw Dylan play the role of a young man, in love with his boss. Acting as the younger assistant to a lady striving to run past the society’s expectations of her, Dylan Wang was loved for his portrayal.

Love Between Fairy and Devil:

Acting as the mighty man on a mission, Dylan Yu is the devil to Esther Yu’s fairy in this novel-inspired fantasy drama. His acting is being loved by the masses as they watch him fall in love with a troublesome fairy with faulty skills. He is fearless and strict while she is dainty and caring. The currently ongoing show is being appreciated for its wonderful casting and visuals.

