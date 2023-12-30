Best Fantasy K-drama of 2023 Results: Jo Bo Ah-Rowoon's Destined With You wins; Moving and Sweet Home 2 follow

Destined With You, featuring Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon has emerged as fans’ favorite in our recent week-long poll to determine the most-loved fantasy K-drama of 2023. Following close, other dramas like Moving, Sweet Home 2, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and more also earned top spots on the list.

About the poll Best Fantasy K-drama of 2023

The annual survey recognizing the best fantasy-themed K-dramas of 2023 has recently concluded, revealing the top-ranking dramas based on fan votes. With a lineup featuring ten captivating series, including Destined With You, Moving, Sweet Home 2, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon, and more, fans globally enthusiastically participated in the polling process.

Following a dedicated week of passionate voting and robust fan engagement, the survey results showcased Destined with You, starring Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon, as the triumphant winner. The show secured the top spot with an impressive 39% of the total votes, underscoring the enthusiastic support it garnered.

Here are the winners of Best Fantasy K-drama of 2023

Among the stellar lineup of top fantasy dramas, Moving, featuring Ryu Seung Ryong and Han Hyo Joo, claimed the honorable second spot, securing 24% of the votes. The third position was a tie, with Song Kang's Sweet Home 2 and Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young's A Good Day to Be a Dog sharing the limelight, each amassing a significant 15% of the votes.

Rounding out the impressive rankings was Strong Girl Kang Nam Soon, starring Lee Yoo mi, Ong Seong Wu, and Byeon Woo Seok, securing the fourth spot in the poll. This engaging drama captivated audiences and claimed its well-deserved place with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances.

The pool of nominees in the survey encompassed an array of captivating fantasy K-dramas, each offering its distinct allure. Among these were Behind Your Touch, featuring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, and EXO's Suho; Twinkling Watermelon, boasting an ensemble cast including Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Shin Eun Soo, and Seol In Ah; See You in My 19th Life, led by Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun; Kokdu: Season of Deity, starring Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun; and My Lovely Liar, featuring Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun.

