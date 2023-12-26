Best female solo K-pop idol of 2023 Results: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins, Jennie bags 2nd spot

In the year-end poll conducted on 18th December, we brought to you the top ten nominations for the best female solo K-pop idol of 2023. From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to TWICE’s Jihyo, all the soloists who took the world by storm with their brilliant music found a place on our list. After a week of casting votes, we have finally got the winner! Scroll down to know who took the title this year as the most impressive female K-pop soloist of 2023!

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa occupy first three spots respectively

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has emerged victorious in this race for the best K-pop solo artist (female). The singer delighted the audience with her debut solo album ME , which broke the record for the best-selling album by a K-pop female solo artist. The title track, FLOWER , clinched the second spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The other members of the quartet, Jennie (22%) and Lisa (10%), have earned second and third positions respectively. From making her acting debut in the American series titled The Idol to launching her own company, ODD ATELIER (OA), Jennie has had an incredible year. On the music front, Jennie’s latest single You & Me topped the Billboard Global Exclusive U.S. chart.

Meanwhile, rapper Lisa created history as she reached 100 million followers on Instagram, making her the first-ever Asian female artist, and K-pop idol to achieve this feat. Her 2021 single MONEY continued to grab the eyeballs of K-pop fans, as it entered the 1 billion stream club on Spotify in 2023.

Somi, TWICE’s Jihyo, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and SNSD’s Taeyeon share the fourth spot

TWICE’s Jihyo, Somi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon occupy the fourth spot as they have received an equal number of votes (7%). While Park Ji Hyo engaged the viewers with her first EP ZONE , Jeon Somi released her five-track EP album titled Game Plan.

Hwasa’s digital single I Love My Body hit the right chord with the audience as it talks about self-acceptance and body positivity. SNSD’s Taeyeon, on the other hand, unveiled her much-awaited mini-album titled, To. X , which received lots of appreciation from fans for its lyrics and visual appeal.

The other nominees, including Jessi, Heize, and Lee Chaeyeon, also made huge contributions to K-pop music this year. While Jessie released her funky, upbeat single titled Gum, Heize dropped the music video for her song Stranger , which is part of her eight mini album, Last Winter. Lee Chaeyeon also made the audience groove with her energetic track titled Knock.

