Best friends BTS’ V and Park Bo Gum to attend the Men's Fashion Week finale?

According to media outlets on June 23, Park Bo Gum and BTS’ V will depart for Paris, France on June 24 to attend the Celine Men's Summer 2023 Fashion Show. BTS’ V and Park Bo Gum are famous for being close friends in the entertainment industry.

The two became close when Park Bo Gum met as a singer and host when he was active as an MC for KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank'. They continued to support each other's drama and music activities, as well as enjoying an amusement park, a trip to Jeju Island, and watching a concert together. Park Bo Gum served faithfully in the Navy before being discharged on April 30.

Afterwards, on May 6th, he resumed his official activities as MC at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards. Next, Park Bo Gum left for Thailand on May 31 for a fashion show men's spin-off show schedule, and returned home on June 3. His next project has not been confirmed.

V released a new album 'Proof' on June 10 with BTS members, and topped the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200'. This album recorded a total of 2,752,496 copies (based on Hanteo Chart's aggregate) in the Initial Chodong (weekly sales after release) of this album.

BTS announced that they would finish the first chapter, which has been going on for 9 years, starting with this album and move on to the second chapter. In the 9th anniversary commemorative content 'Bulletproof Dinner', which was released on June 14, he directly stated that he would continue to film and release the group's own entertainment content 'Run BTS', but temporarily focus on individual activities rather than group activities.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon to finally make his solo comeback? Find Out

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.