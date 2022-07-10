Best of Gong Yoo: ‘Goblin’, ‘Train to Busan’, ‘Coffee Prince’, ‘The Silent Sea’ and more

Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in the television dramas ‘Coffee Prince’ (2007), ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ (2016–2017), ‘The Silent Sea’ (2021), and ‘Squid Game’ (2021), and the films ‘Silenced’ (2011), ‘Train to Busan’ (2016) and ‘The Age of Shadows’ (2016). Here are some of the lead roles :-

Coffee Prince

The drama portrays the story of an unlikely romance between a tomboyish woman, who dresses like a man in order to get work, and a young food empire mogul. It contains homoerotic elements, as the man does not initially know of the tomboy's true sex. Hailed as a hit for its high ratings, the drama received positive reviews from critics and won multiple awards. Choi Han Kyul (Gong Yoo) is the grandson of chairwoman Bang (Kim Young Ok) of Dong-in Foods, a company that has a thriving coffee business. He has never had a job and does not care for responsibility. Han Kyul is hung up on his first love, Han Yoo Joo (Chae Jung An), who only sees him as a friend. Released in 2007, the drama worked on showing how love remains on a spectrum. After getting an ultimatum from his grandmother, Han Kyul takes over a rundown old coffee shop, later renamed ‘Coffee Prince,’ to prove that he's capable, both to his grandmother and to Yoo Joo. In order to attract female customers, he only hires good-looking male employees.

A popular drama, Gong Yoo takes on the role of Kim Shin, a 939-year-old immortal goblin and protector of souls who is in search of his bride, who is the only one who can remove the sword piercing through his chest. Once the sword is removed, he may finally move to the afterlife and rest in peace. He served as a General during the Goryeo era, where he was appointed as the regent with his sister being betrothed to the young king Wang Yeo. However, due to corruption by a eunuch, the king's guards killed Kim Shin's sister, soldiers, and household before ultimately killing him with the very sword that is lodged in his chest. As both a reward for the good he had done for his country, and a punishment for all the deaths that he caused, the Almighty God grants him immortality. As he has lived for centuries, he feels lonely and depressed as he has to watch his loved ones and those around him pass away. This is until he slowly falls in love with his bride who gives him a reason to live again.

Silenced

It is based on events that took place at Gwangju Inhwa School for the Deaf, where young Deaf students were the victims of repeated sexual assaults by faculty members over a period of five years in the early 2000s. In this film, Gong Yoo takes on the role of Kang In Ho, a newly appointed art teacher at Benevolence Academy, a school for Deaf children in the fictional city of Mujin, North Jeolla Province. He has a dark past: His wife committed suicide a year ago, and his sick daughter is under the care of his mother. He is excited to teach his new students, yet the children are aloof and distant, trying to avoid running into him as much as possible. In Ho does not give up trying to show the kids that he cares. When the students finally open up, In Ho faces the shocking and ugly truth about the school: the students have been secretly enduring physical and sexual abuse by the teachers and administration. Here, he works hard to provide justice to the wronged children.

Train To Busan

The film mostly takes place on a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as a zombie apocalypse suddenly breaks out in the country and threatens the safety of the passengers. Fund manager Seok-woo is a cynical workaholic and divorced father of his daughter Su An, who wants to spend her birthday with her mother in Busan. Seokwoo sees a video of Su An attempting to sing ‘Aloha ʻOe’ at her singing recital and succumbing to stage fright as a result of his absence. Overcome with guilt, he decides to grant Su An's birthday wish. The next day, they board the KTX 101 at Seoul Station, en route to Busan. His acting in this film was beyond impeccable as he grows as a person when he does everything to protect his child.

The title ‘The Silent Sea’ comes from the Sea of Tranquillity on the moon; the story follows a crewed mission to retrieve samples from a lunar research base. Mostly science fiction, it also blends genres like thriller and mystery. It received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences. Here he takes on the role of Han Yoon Jae, the exploration team leader who must carry out a crucial mission with limited information. He puts the completion of the mission and the safety of his team members above all else and does not refrain from putting himself in jeopardy to do so.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Sejeong jumps into animated world of webtoons in first teaser for ‘Today’s Webtoon’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite role of Gong Yoo? Let us know in the comments below.